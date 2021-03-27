Pakistan records 67 new deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD – At least 67 people have lost their lives due to the raging third wave of the coronavirus while infection while 4,468 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, according to NCOC data.

Pakistan is currently facing the third wave of the virus attack forcing commercial and educational activities to be restricted.

The National Command and Operation Centre has scheduled a special session today to discuss the necessary additional measures to contain the third wave of coronavirus in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the federal capital.

NCOC Chief Asad Umar will chair the session with Chief Ministers and commissioners of both provinces via video link. The agenda of the meeting includes a discussion on the rising trend of the third wave of Covid-19, the positivity rate has soared above 10 percent in metropolitan cities.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 14,158 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 649,824. In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,137 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 virus while the total recoveries stand at 593,282. The total count of active cases is 42,384 and the positivity rate stands at 10.09 percent.

The Punjab government has put public sector hospitals of the province on high alert after intensification of the third wave of coronavirus, particularly in the provincial capital where the positivity rate of the infection has reached 16 per cent.

The virus hits the elderly in a deadly manner and the government of Pakistan has asked citizens above 50 years of age to get vaccinated on top priority. On Friday, Federal Minister announced to start inoculating citizens above 50 from March 30. Umar asked the people to encourage those over 50 to register for the vaccination drive.

Registration of those who are 50 plus for covid vaccination will be opened on march 30th. Registration of those who are 60 and older has already been open. Encourage everybody who is 50 plus to register when the registration is opened for them on 30th. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 26, 2021

The latest figures of the people infected is alarming as at least 264,335 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 210,095 in Punjab 83,630 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 55,056 in Islamabad, 19,453 in Balochistan, 12,245 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,990 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,190 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,487 in Sindh, 2,274 in KP, 557 in Islamabad, 342 in Azad Kashmir, 205 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The NCOC had decided to shut down all educational institutes in areas with a high incidence of Covid-19, including Islamabad till April 11. Earlier this month, the NCOC had announced a two-week spring vacation in educational institutions in 10 cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad from March 15 till March 28.