Pakistan records 5,050 new Covid-19 cases, 114 deaths

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

As Pakistan reported the highest number of 114 deaths in a single day from the novel coronavirus with 5050 new cases being recorded for the fifth consecutive day, situation is also getting worst in KP particularly in the provincial metropolis where smart lock down has been imposed in five more localities.

It may be mentioned that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over thirty deaths are being reported daily for the last few days with Peshawar being hard-hit.

Still 12,458 cases are still active in the province.

The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday decided to impose a micro smart lockdown in five areas of Peshawar after coronavirus infections in the city is rising with alarming pace.

A notification issued by the government stated that entry and exit points at posh localities like Hayatabad Sector E-4, Phase 7, Bilal Town, Al Falah Town, Ejazabad, Abshaar Colony and Officers Garden Colony stood as sealed at 6pm on Sunday: The lockdown will remain in force until further notice, the notification stated.

The police and district commissioners will be responsible for ensuring Covid-19 SOPs are implemented.