Pakistan records 4,584 new Covid-19 cases, 58 deaths

Covid-19 Updates: As per NCOC, Punjab recorded majority of deaths, followed by K-P

PAKISTAN: Pakistan recorded a total of 4584 new cases of coronavirus and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours, reported the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday. Currently, the total number of active Covid-19 cases across the country is 75,266.

A total of 4,920 cases were admitted across Pakistan in about 630 hospitals with Covid-19 facilities on Sunday, 11th April.

The NCOC reported that out of 518 ventilators occupied across the country, the greatest number of ventilators were engaged in Gujranwala at 88 percent occupancy, followed by Multan at 81 percent, Lahore at 79 percent, and Islamabad at 57 percent.

The NCOC further reported that the highest number of oxygen-bed occupancy in the country was again in Gujranwala at 85 percent, followed by Peshawar at 72 percent, Gujrat at 71 percent, and Swat at 63 percent.

About 44,514 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 9,404 were conducted in Sindh; 17,755 in Punjab; 8,715 in K-P; 5,982 in Islamabad; 1,164 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK); 1,019 in Balochistan and 475 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB). Around 634,835 people have so far recovered from the deadly virus across the country.

Stats provided via NCOC.

