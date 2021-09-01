Pakistan records 43% increase in exports in August

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s exports figures during the second month (August) of the current fiscal year 2021-222 reached $2.257 billion, 43 percent up than the same period last year.

The good news on the economic front was shared by Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

“I am glad to share that our exports for the month of August 2021 have grown by 43% to USD 2.257 billion as compared to USD 1.584 billion in August 2020 (growth was affected by shipments’ delays due to heavy rains),” he wrote on Twitter.

“The exports for August 2021 are short by USD 143 million of our monthly target of USD 2.4 billion for the month,” the PM’s aide said.

monthly target of USD 2.4 billion for the month.

He urged the exporters to double their efforts to market their exports in order to achieve our target.

Pakistan’s exports figures during the first month of the cur-rent fiscal year reached to $2.3 billion, the highest figures in July.

Last month, the exports from the country witnessed an increase of 16.44 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corre-sponding month of last year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The exports from the country stood at $2.330 billion during July 2021 as against the exports of $2.001 billion recorded during July 2020, showing growth of 16.44 percent.

Pakistan s exports touched the mark of over 25 billion during the last fiscal year and now the government has set an export target of 38.7 to 40 bil-lion dollars for the current financial year.

