Pakistan records 39 more corona deaths

Another 39 people died of Covid coronavirus whereas 930 were infected during the last 24 hours across Pakistan, showed the figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday morning.

As per the latest NCOC data, after the addition of 39 more deaths the toll now has surged to 22,034 whereas the number of confirmed cases stood at 949,838 after adding 930 fresh ones.

During the past 24 hours, 1,338 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 895,690.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 33,005, while the positivity rate was hovering around 2.04 percent.

As many as 333,194 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 345,251 in Punjab, 137,247 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,431 in Islamabad, 26,776 in Balochistan, 20,019 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 5,850 in Gilgit Baltistan.—INP