Pakistan records 24 Covid deaths

Saff Reporter Islamabad

Another 24 people have lost their lives to coronavirus whereas 1,277 were infected during the last 24 hours across Pakistan, showed the figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre on Friday morning.

As per the latest National Command and Operation Centre statistics, with the addition of 24 new deaths the toll has now soared to 22,345 whereas the total As many as 338,387 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 346,454 in Punjab, 138,179 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,779 in Islamabad, 27,242 in Balochistan, 20,405 in Azad Kashmir, and 6,239 in Gilgit Baltistan.