Pakistan receives first batch of procured China’s CanSino vaccine today

The bulk vaccine received will be formulated, sterilized and packed in Pakistan, says Asad Umar.

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar said that Pakistan will be receiving the first batch of Cansino vaccine against COVID-19 purchased from China today (Tuesday).

The minister took to Twitter and said, “This is the vaccine in which Pakistan participated in phase 3 trials, which was the first time ever that Pakistan had done so for any vaccine”.

He said that Pakistan will receive bulk vaccine by mid April from Cansino from which 3 million vaccine doses can be made.

The minister highlighted that the bulk vaccine will be formulated, sterilized and packed in Pakistan, adding that special equipment has been procured for the purpose and manpower is being trained in this regard.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that the federal government has procured vaccine and will continue it to ensure vaccination for all Pakistanis.

He clarified that the provinces could independently procure the vaccine if they have resources, addig that the Centre will provide assistance to the provincial governments in this regard.

Last month, the government had approved China’s CanSinoBio Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.

It had been confirmed by Dr Sultan after being asked to confirm that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had met and approved the vaccine.

In Feb, CanSinoBio released interim efficacy results of a multi-country trial, which included Pakistan, showing 65.7% efficacy in preventing symptomatic coronavirus cases and a 90.98% success rate in stopping severe infections.

