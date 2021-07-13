Pakistan receives all-time high remittances in FY21

ISLAMABAD – Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis registered a substantial 27 per cent growth in the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22, the fastest rate of expansion since FY2003.

The remittances, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), have helped boost the country’s currency reserves and made it able to make international payments for imports and debt repayments.

“On a cumulative basis, remittances rose to a historic annual high of $29.4 billion in FY21. This has helped improve the country’s external sector position despite the challenging global economic conditions in the past year,” said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

As per the latest report shared by the central bank on Thursday, Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $24.41 billion.

The remittances received in FY21 were up by a massive 27% on Year on Year basis compared to $23.13 billion in FY20.

During the year, monthly average remained well above $2 billion, another historic record.

The major chunk of the remittances received from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom as amount received from these three countries contributed about 61% in total remittances.

As for the growth in remittances is concerned, United States of America and United Kingdom showed growth of 58% YoY basis respectively, followed by European Union countries with 52% growth in remittances during this year.

On the monthly basis, during Jun-2021, remittances were recorded at $2.69 million, showing growth of 8% Month on Month basis, showing a visible increase in remittances from all the major countries, such as GCC countries, Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates and United States of America.

This massive growth in remittances can be attributed to the regulatory measures introduced by the SBP such as incentives on sending receipts through the formal banking channels.

Moreover, it is also anticipated that during the month of July 2021, remittances may witness growth compared to the June 2021 due to expected surge in remittances to be sent by the overseas Pakistan for their families on the occasion of Eidul Adha.

