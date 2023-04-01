Pakistan receives 73,000 Hajj applications through banks: report

ISLAMABAD – Banks in South Asian nation received nearly 73,000 Hajj applications through banks in the past three days as the process of submitting forms through banks for state-run Hajj scheme continues.

Media reports suggest that at least 72,869 Hajj applications were received for the government’s Regular Scheme quota of 44,190.

Officials shared numbers that came during a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to review progress on Hajj Scheme at the Finance Division, per an official statement.

Top government officials including Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, PM’s aide on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Religious Affairs, and officials from Finance and Religious Affairs Ministries attended the meeting.

It was reported that finance minister Ishaq Dar said that fully reconciled information regarding the final number of applications received under the Regular Scheme should be collected from the commercial banks by April 4.

The PML-N stalwart reiterated to facilitate the Hajj pilgrims in every possible manner.

According to this year’s Hajj Policy 2023, pilgrims traveling from northern Pakistan need to pay Rs1.175 million for Islamic pilgrimage while people in the southern region would be charged Rs1.165 million.