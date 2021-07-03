Pakistan receives 2.5MN doses of Moderna vaccine from US

Pakistan received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the United States on Friday, with a top American official in Islamabad indicating that more will be sent in the future.

Angela P. Aggeler, Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Islamabad, said the vaccinations will save lives and assist Pakistan’s recovery from the Covid-19 catastrophe, which had destroyed so many families and communities in both countries.

“Together with the Pakistani government and our international partners, including Covax and Unicef, we will work to ensure that the vaccines are distributed as quickly and safely as possible,” she said.

According to Dawn, Ms Aggeler said that specific vaccinations and the number of future contributions will be decided once “we work through the logistic, regulatory, and other factors unique to each country.”

“We will move as expeditiously as possible while abiding by US and Pakistani regulations to facilitate safe and secure transport of vaccines. This takes time, but we continue to work together bilaterally, and with our international partners, throughout the process,” the American diplomat said.

According to a press release issued by the US embassy, the latest donation is part of the 80 million doses the US is sharing with the world, delivering on its pledge to facilitate equitable global access to safe and effective vaccines, which are critical for ending the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to this bilateral donation, the US has committed $4 billion to Covax, a global initiative to support equitable access to coronavirus vaccines.

Through the Covax program, Pakistan got 1.2 million AstraZeneca vaccinations in May, with more on the way.

“We appreciate the ongoing collaboration with the Pakistani government and our international partners to make this delivery and these goals a reality,” the US official said.

She said in order to save lives around the world, rebuild the global economy and stop the threat of new variants, “we must vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible”. As President Joe Biden has said, the United States will continue to do all it can to build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease, Ms. Aggeler added.

In addition to the vaccine arrival on Friday, the US has given approximately $50 million in Covid-19 support to the Pakistani government via its cooperation.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid/