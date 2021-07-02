Pakistan receives 2.5 million Moderna jabs from US

KARACHI – Pakistan Friday received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine sent by the United States.

The doses have been delivered to people of Pakistan in partnership with the COVAX global vaccine initiative, UNICEF. The consignment was received at the Islamabad International Airport.

The US Embassy in Islamabad said that the vaccine will save lives and help Pakistan emerge from this crisis, which has devastated so many families and communities in both countries.

“A vaccinated public will also help bring back the economic and social interactions we all welcome. We appreciate the ongoing collaboration with the Pakistani government and our international partners to make this delivery and these goals a reality,” said US Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler.

“In addition to today’s vaccine donation, the US has delivered nearly $50 million in COVID assistance through our partnership with the @GovtofPakistan. Since the start of the pandemic, we have worked together to improve lab testing, disease monitoring, and patient care,” read the statement.

On Thursday, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) granted permission for the emergency use of Moderna vaccine for people aged 18 years and above.

The Moderna shots would bring relief to overseas Pakistanis who are struck in Pakistan as various foreign countries including Saudi Arabia have not approved Chinese vaccines, which shares major part of the ongoing vaccination drive in the country.

