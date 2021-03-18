Pakistan receives 1st shipment of Sputnik V

The first shipment of privately imported Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, arrived at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Wednesday night.

For the time being, Karachi has received 50,000 doses of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine would be distributed to large clinics and medical centers, according to health department representatives.

It has been reported that from now on shipments Sputnik V will be sent to Pakistan at frequent intervals which will help the nation battle the pandemic

The double-dose Sputnik V vaccine is the first COVID-19 vaccine accessible in the private sector in Pakistan. Previously, the nation depended on the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, which was donated to the Pakistan government by Chinese authorities to vaccinate frontline healthcare staff and the elderly.

In the last week of January 2021, the Pakistan Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) issued emergency use authorization to the Russian COVID-19 vaccine.

Following a group of experts’ suggestions last week, the DRAP registration board deemed the Russian coronavirus vaccine safe for administration to the elderly population.

The Sputnik vaccine is still unavailable for purchase by clinics and universities. DRAP says they would wait for the government to fix the vaccine’s price, which may take a few days or even weeks..

According to an official, the DRAP pricing board would determine the price and send it to the cabinet for approval. After that, the vaccination would be available for sale through the private sector.

According to Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho Russians had quoted the Sindh government $26-$28 for two doses of the Sputnik vaccine.