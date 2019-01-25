Pakistan receives $1b from Saudi Arabia, reserves soar to $15.25b

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan has received third trench of $1 billion from Saudi Arabia, Country’s foreign reserves now soared by $ 15.25 billion. Saudi Arabia has provided the amount of $3 billion on the interest rate of 3 percent.

Earlier on Thursday, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has transferred the amount of $1 billion as agreed by the head of United Arab Emirates.

The loan facility from UAE was agreed on 3.18 percent. Well informed source from SBP told ‘Pakistan Observer’ that the second trench of $1 billion from United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be transferred next week.

Foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan after receiving the amount of $1 billion, the reserves rose to $ 15.25 billion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime minister Imran Khan has said that China will soon extend the support.

Foreign exchange reserves after the debt servicing on Thursday in mid hours stood at $13.25 billion, in 24 hours State bank has confirmed that the first trench of loan amount $1 billion from Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) received than on Friday in the early hours third trench from Saudi Arabia amount of $ 1 billion transferred to the SBP reserves.

