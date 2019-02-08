Pakistan receives $15m export order for kinnow, dates, fruits and vegetables

Efforts by govt start paying dividend to boost economy: Waheed Ahmed

Observer Report

Karachi

Extensive efforts initiated by Govt. of Pakistan (GoP) to uplift of economy and exports’ enhancement has now started paying dividend. Pakistani companies participating in the World’s renowned exhibition – “Fruit Logistica – 2019 (Berlin)” are getting very encouraging response from foreign buyers while the big companies participating in this great exhibition, engaged in manufacturing of technology related to production and logistics of fruits & vegetables, economical & efficient use of water technology and related machineries/equipment are displaying keen interest to introduce their technologies in Pakistan while on other hand giant companies promoting modern methods of Agriculture and production of Fruits & Vegetables and transportation facilities for Food items have reflected deep interest in investment for joint ventures with Pakistan.

The exhibition “Fruit Logistica – 2019” is being held from Feb. 6-8, 2019 in Berlin. A national pavilion for companies participating in the exhibition has also been set up. There are stalls of 6 various companies of the Association (PFVA) participating in the exhibition while M /s Iftekhar & Company (IAC) has established it’s own stall. 25 representatives from various export companies are also participating in the exhibition, Besides, the growers are also participating to get themselves well versed with the current modern trends in this specific sector (Fruits & Vegetables).

Pakistani Kinnow, dates, Value-added products of dates, Fresh Vegetables, Mango and Guava Pulp and apple concentrate are getting overwhelming attention from the visitors . According to Waheed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief and convener of standing committee of the FPCCI on Agriculture and Horticulture, so far export order worth of US$ 15 million has been received.

Pakistan stands bright chance to explore new international markets through this fair while the existing available markets would get further consolidated. Buyers from UK, Italy, Germany, Russia, United Arab Emirates, China, Japan , Saudi Arabia , Belgium , Mauritius , Finland , African countries and other countries have expressed great interest in Agri-produces of Pakistan. The latest technologies related to Climatic change, Pre and Post-harvest process, Saeed development and logistics, displayed in the exhibition would be play vital role to inculcate awareness among Farmers and export companies.

According to Waheed Ahmed, the GoP is displaying very keen interest for development of Horticulture sector having promising potential. The road map “horticulture vision -2030”, a comprehensive policy covering issues and solution of the sector, jointly developed by collaboration of the FPCCI & PFVA has been transformed into documentary form and is anticipated to be presented soon to the GoP.

The Ministry of National Food security and the Primer Imran Khan himself is taking personal interest and with implementation of the vision, export of Fruits & Vegetables can be enhanced to US$2.5 billion within 5 years simultaneously creating employment opportunities for 1.5 million people while export can be further increased to US$ 6 billion in a decade generating new jobs for 2.9 million people and these initiatives would not only further strengthen economy of Pakistan but also ensure Food Security .

