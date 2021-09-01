Pakistan receives first consignment of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday received the first consignment of one million doses of Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, announced the Ministry of Health.

The Russian vaccine, which was approved by the Pakistani government earlier this year for emergency use, has been purchased by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

First consignment of one Million doses of #Sputnik V vaccine procured by NDMA, arrived in Pakistan on 1 Sep 2021 and handed over to MoNHSR&C. Spokesperson NDMA. pic.twitter.com/zkmAo9hISB — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) September 1, 2021

Earlier in the day, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that thirty-five percent of national eligible population has received at least one dose of anti-Covid vaccine.

Giving a province wise break up in his tweets, he said sixty nine percent population in Islamabad has received vaccine dose, fifty one percent in Azad Kashmir, thirty nine percent in Gilgit Baltistan, thirty seven percent in Punjab, thirty five percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thirty two percent in Sindh and twelve percent in Balochistan.

35% of national eligible population has recieved atleast 1 dose. Islamabad is at 69%, azad kashmir 51%, gilgit baltistan 39%, punjab 37%, khyber pakhtunkhwah 35%, sind 32% and balochistan 12% — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 1, 2021

The Minister for Planning said that single day vaccination crossed one and a half million mark for the first time yesterday.

“Both first dose and second dose vaccinations yesterday were highest ever with 1 million 71 thousand and 519 thousand respectively,” he said.

“We had set a minimum target of 40% of 18 plus population being partially vaccinated by end August for 24 large cities. Out of these 20 met the target. Only cities to miss the target were Hyderabad, Mardan, Nowshera and Quetta,” he added.

Earlier, a consignment comprising 50,000 doses of Russian vaccine was privately imported in March this year.

