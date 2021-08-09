Pakistan receives 1 million Covid-19 rapid test kits from USAID

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday received one million COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic Test (Ag-RDT) kits donated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Special Assistant to PM ON Health Dr Faisal Sultan received the kits at a ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, the special assistant said that the assistance from the US is a “reflection of warm relations between the two countries.”

USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen said that the rapid test kits would strengthen the Pakistan’s quick diagnosis system, as well as curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Dr Sultan thanked USAID for providing the Ag-RDT kits to Pakistan. A plane was mobilised to bring the kits from the US brought to Pakistan.

Pakistan has so far received the aid of over $40 million, including medical and technical equipment on account of COVID-19 response assistance since the pandemic erupted.

Coronavirus Situation in Pakistan

According to NCOC, Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 numbers have been slightly decreasing over the past three days, with 4,040 new cases recorded on Monday.

The positivity rate has dropped to 7.54 per cent, according to the NCOC’s latest statistics.

After 53,528 COVID-19 tests were performed in the past 24 hours, 4,040 additional cases were discovered. The overall number of cases now stands at 1,071,620.

Although there is a little decreasing trend in daily numbers, active cases continue to rise, with the most recent total of 83,298 cases.

Another 53 people have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Pakistan reported 95 COVID-19 fatalities two days earlier, the greatest single-day toll during the pandemic’s current fourth wave.

So far, 964,404 patients have recovered, while 23,918 people have died.

Overall, coronavirus infections in Pakistan haven’t decreased much, although Sindh’s lockdown has been lifted as of today. The Sindh government has issued revised COVID-19 restrictions that would run till August 31.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/covid-19-lahore-karachi-report-high-rise-in-cases/