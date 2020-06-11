Pakistan received ‘good support’ from debt relief

Washington

The support Pakistan has received from the measures taken at international level to provide debt relief to the coronavirus-hit developing countries have helped Islamabad in coping with a “very difficult” economic situation, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan has said.

“I must say we received a good support,” the Pakistani envoy told the television service of NASDAQ, an American Stock Exchange.

At the same time, he pointed out that the crisis stemming from the pandemic could not have come at a worse time for Pakistan because the “very tough economic reforms” that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government undertook over the last one year had just begun to produce results.

“We had started to see the fruits of those measures in terms of improved growth rate, in terms of enhanced exports, in terms of greater industrialized activity but because of coronavirus, you know, it has unfortunately thrown a spanner in the works for us,” Ambassador Khan said.

“So despite the challenges that we face, our government has still been able to come up with a stimulus package in form of cash payments. We are trying to do our best to look after the vulnerable population by giving cash directly into their hands and also providing them subsidized rations, etc.—APP