Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with people, govt of Turkiye on National Democracy and Unity Day

Islamabad: Pakistan has reaffirmed solidarity and strong support for the brotherly people and government of Turkiye on the occasion of Turkiye’s 6th Democracy and National Unity Day.

On Friday, the spokesperson of Pakistan’s foreign ministry, Asim Iftikhar, in a statement, said that the heroic struggle of the brave Turkish people against the treacherous coup attempt of 15 July 2016 showed that with unity, courage, resolve and commitment, nations could overcome all odds and challenges.

The spokesperson, on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, also paid homage to all those martyrs who laid down their lives on July 15, 2016, to make the FETO coup unsuccessful.

Referring to the strong-rooted and age-long relationship between the two countries, the spokesperson said that the exceptional relations between our two peoples went back centuries and withstood the test of times. These relationships are embedded in a common religious, cultural, linguistic, and spiritual heritage.

“With the strong resolve of the political leadership on both sides, the historic, multi-faceted strategic relationship between the two countries will continue to grow from strength to strength,” the spokesperson added.