Pakistan ready to respond to any aggression: President

Staff Reporter Islamabad

President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasized intellectual preparedness to meet the challenges of hybrid war along with physical and traditional attacks.

Addressing an event at Air Force Headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said Pakistan got unprecedented successes in the war on terror adopting modern techniques in a unique manner to eradicate the menace.

He said social media is also being considered as an effective platform to change public opinion and we should also sensitize about this tool.

He said Pakistan is always ready to respond to any misadventure against its soil befittingly and the nation witnessed this preparedness in February 2019.

Congratulating Air Force in conducting Aerospace Workshop, the President said this will help meet the future challenges in the field of intellectual warfare.

President said rapid changes are being witnessed in global politics and policies and Pakistan should also adopt modern techniques and unique ways to resolve its security issues.