Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood hosted a meeting of Azerbaijan’s seven-member delegation led by Minister for Digital Development and Transport Mr. Rashad Nabiyev to discuss road trade agreement and move towards a legal framework for trade.

The Federal Minister for Communications praised the delegation of Azerbaijan for coming to Pakistan and holding meetings with various ministries and officials to strengthen bilateral ties. Both Azerbaijan and Pakistan share the same agenda in terms of trade and commerce. He said that both countries could further strengthen the business and trade, as well as, public and cultural relations through land links and national highways.

Mr. Rashad Nabiyev apprised the Minister for Communications that Azerbaijan has paved new roads for the promotion of trade and public transportation by laying its network of highways connecting up to Bandar Abbas, Iran.

In response, Mr. Asad Mehmood expressed Pakistan’s desire to expand land connection to Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia and Eastern Europe to boost the economy of regional countries and raise the living standards of the people.

Government of Pakistan stands ready for all kinds of assistance regarding road transport and trade. During the meeting, a task force was formed to develop a legal framework for road trade agreement, and the Federal Secretary Communications & Chairman NHA Captain (Rtd.) Muhammad Khurram Agha will be the focal person on behalf of Pakistan.

The Federal Minister of Communications appreciated the fact that Azerbaijan supports Pakistan’s position regarding Kashmir.

Similarly, our position in some other matters is a mirror of mutual harmony.

A road trade agreement will help in furthering bilateral ties to new heights.

The Federal Minister of Communications also told the delegation that the Government of Pakistan is expanding its land routes to nearby countries by laying a vast network of important national highways in Balochistan.