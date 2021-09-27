Pakistan ready to facilitate tourism businesses in every possible manner: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that Pakistan is also ready to facilitate tourism businesses, attraction developers, investors, hotel chains, and companies in every possible manner.

He stated this in a message in connection with World Tourism Day, adding that domestic tourism has already increased manifold in the past few years.

“I would now like to invite the world to visit Pakistan and experience it untapped touristic value,” he said.

“Today, we celebrate the World Tourism Day as a country that hosts some of the world’s most iconic vistas and fascinating cultures. This day is celebrated every year by all member states of the United Nation’s World Tourism Organization, of which Pakistan is an active member,” the premier said.

He congratulated the entire travel tourism community of Pakistan on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2021.

Talking about woes faced by the tourism sector since Covid-19 pandemic surfaced, he said that the industry has survived the toughest times during the past two years due to the Pandemic of Covid-19 which has altered every definition of travel, tourism and leisure that man has known for ages.

“Pakistan has made all possible efforts to keep the tourism sector open and functional during these testing times under NCOC SPOs,” he highlighted.

It is heartening to note that Pakistan’s tourism industry is performing much better than many established destinations during pandemic.

The government will continue its efforts to support during the pandemic era to facilitate the workforce associated with tourism sector across the country.

Lashing out at previous governments, he said that Pakistan’s tourism industry has been marred by lack of attention and remained untapped since long.

“For the first time tourism sector has been assigned due priority and focus. During the past two years, government of Pakistan has taken major steps to revive the tourism sector to benefit from the tourism potentials the country holds,” he said.

In this regard a national tourism brand of Pakistan has been developed including national tourism e-portal that will provide all tourist related information through click of a button.

To facilitate foreign tourists, e-visa has been introduced for 193 countries while visa on arrival facility has been provided for 50 countries. National Tourism Strategy 2020-30 along with National Action Plan 2020-25 have been developed to provide a national framework for development of tourism sector in a systematic and coherent way.

To ensure value for money and best quality services to local and international tourists, National Minimum Standards for Tourism and Hospitality sector have been introduced which are being implemented under the supervision of provincial/regional tourism departments.

Multiple international standard feasibility studies are at the final stages of completion which will be presented to local and international investors to attract FDI and mobilize local investment.

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has been revamped to fully focus on creating enabling tourism environment in the country and make Pakistan a known tourist destination.