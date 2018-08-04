Pakistan ready for trade with all neighbouring countries: PTI Chief

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that it is most important objective is to enable the national economy stand on its own feet.

He was talking to Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honordost, who called on him at Bani Gala in Islamabad on Saturday.

Imran Khan said Pakistan is ready for trade with all neighbouring countries, including Iran.

He said Pakistan is also poised to play its positive role in improving relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Iranian ambassador conveyed message of felicitation from the Iranian President to the PTI Chairman on success of his party in the parliamentary elections.

He said Iran will welcome Pakistan’s suggestion for peace in the region.

The Iranian ambassador said all avenues of cooperation and partnership with Pakistan are open.

Mehdi Honordost said the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project can change destiny of Pakistan. He said we are ready for constructive talks regarding this project.

