Pakistan ready for talks with India if given roadmap to restore Kashmir’s special status: PM  

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan is ready to hold talks with India if it gives a roadmap for restoring the previous status of occupied Kashmir.

“If there is a roadmap, then, yes, we will talk,” Khan told Reuters at his official residence in Islamabad.

In 2019, India withdrew occupied Kashmir’s autonomy by revoking Article 307 that allowed the state a certain amount of autonomy – its own constitution, a separate flag and freedom to make laws.

The move, which sparked anger in Pakistan, caused the downgrade of diplomatic ties and suspension of bilateral trade between the two nuclear states.

Previously, PM Khan has said that India would have to first reverse its 2019 steps for any normalisation process to begin.

“Even if they give us a roadmap, that these are the steps that we will take to basically undo what they did, which is illegal, against international law and United Nations resolutions… then that is acceptable,” Khan said.

The Pakistani premier reiterated that he wanted “civilised” and “open” relationship with the neighbouring country.

“It is common sense that if you want to reduce poverty in the subcontinent, the best way is to trade with each other,” the premier said.

He added that India had crossed a “red line” be revoking the special status of the occupied region.

“They have to come back for us to resume dialogue,” Khan said, adding, “at the moment there is no response from India”.

