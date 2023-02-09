Pakistan ‘reaches agreement with IMF to revive stalled bailout’: reports

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reportedly reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund, a much-needed development aimed at paving the way for the release of stalled funds as the country faces its worst economic crisis.

Geo News and other mainstream media announced that ongoing talks between Pakistan and IMF concluded and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for key consultations.

The finance czar will apprise Prime Minister about the progress of Pakistan-IMF negotiations.

بڑی خبر: پاکستان اور آئی ایم ایف کے درمیان معاملات طے پا گئے ہیں#Pakistan #IMF pic.twitter.com/yF9l4Jivdd — 𝑴𝒂𝒔𝒐𝒐𝒅 – 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐬 🕵 (@masood_619_) February 9, 2023

Dark will reportedly hold a presser shortly, sharing the details of negotiations between Pakistan and IMF with the masses tonight.

A loan tranche from a US-based lender will help dollar ravaged nation to avert a potential default and will help get aid from other institutions and countries.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…