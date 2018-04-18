Pakistan re-elected on two key UN bodies

Observer Report

New York

Pakistan has regained the membership of two key UN bodies, the United Nations’ Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and executive board of UNICEF, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi tweeted on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, Maleeha Lodhi said as a member of the Committee on NGOs Pakistan will continue to enhance cooperation by the UN with civil society organisations working alongside governments to improve the lives of people across the world.

Today Pakistan was re-elected in NY to two key U.N. bodies : Committee on NGOs and the executive board of UNICEF. We thank all the countries who voted for us, her message said.

She also paid Pakistan’s gratitude to the international community at the UN for their support, adding that Pakistan has played an important role in the committee since its establishment, putting in significant effort to work and campaign for human and children’s rights on an international level and will continue its efforts to achieving the goals.

She also congratulated the team of Pakistan for their hard work to achieve the task they were assigned.

Membership of Pakistan in the UN Economic and Social Council’s (ECOSOC) standing committee to be commenced from January 1, 2019, and will continue through 2022 as it has been re-elected for the period of four years.

ECOSOC elected Bahrain, China, India and Pakistan (Asia-Pacific States) for a four-year term, beginning January 1, 2019.

While Brazil, Cuba, Mexico and Nicaragua were also elected as members to represent the Latin American and Caribbean states.