Pakistan ranks fifth in TB high-burden countries

Mansehra

Pakistan is number five among the top 30 countries of the world where Tuberculosis (B) is spreading rapidly, every year more than 5 million people become victim of the deadly disease, speakers addressing a seminar regarding World TB Day said here at Manshera on Tuesday.

District field officer of Public Private Mix (PPM) TB control Manshera Irfan ullah while addressing the seminar disclosed that every year 510000 to 730000 new cases of TB emerge and despite the fact that government provides free of cost medical facilities to the 2 million patients of TB every year, people don’t bother to go for treatment.

Irfanullah said that TB is a curable disease and we need to pay attention to the issue, If a person is coughing since three or more weeks or having more symptoms including coughing up blood, chest pain or pain with breathing, unintentional weight loss, fatigue, fever, night sweats he or she should visit the doctor for proper checkup.—APP