Karachi

Pakistan ranks 4th amongst milk producing countries. However, even at present, it is amongst the lowest-in-the-world considering milk yield per cattle with merely 5% of production is going to the formal dairy value chain.

This was stated by Dr. Muhammad Nasir representing the Engro Foods as a key note speaker at a two-day international Food & Nutrition Research Conference and Expo organized by the University of Sargodha in collaboration with the Engro Foods at a local hotel, said a statement on Monday.

Dr. Muhammad Nasir said that the country has tremendous potential to increase its milk production, per-capita consumption, and huge surplus generation for exports but is linked to an enabling environment and establishment of a formal dairy value chain as per best global practices.

Owing to Pakistan’s rich potential in the dairy sector, foreign investors have shown an interest to invest in establishing an ultra-modern dairy industry. Increased foreign investment in the sector is anticipated in the near future. However, this is mainly correlated with conducive environment and ease of doing business in the sector.

Dr. Muhammad Nasir also spoke about Engro’s contribution to the country’s dairy sector and development of dairy products. He presented a model-framework discussing detailed plans to develop the local dairy sector. These plans have a potential of contributing more than one trillion PKR to the country’s GDP.

The conference concluded with far-reaching recommendations for growth of dairy & food sectors in the country.

The event was attended by key scientists, industry professionals and renowned professors from USA, UK, Malaysia, Egypt, Iran and others.—APP

