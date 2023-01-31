Pakistan ranks 140 out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI)

Pakistan has been ranked 140 out of the total 180 countries on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of Transparency International for 2022 — a position unchanged from the last year.

“The 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) shows that most countries are failing to stop corruption,” Transparency International (TI) said in a statement on its website.

The CPI is published annually by TI that ranks countries “by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, as determined by expert assessments and opinion surveys.”

Pakistan was ranked 117th out of 180 countries in 2018 but, with time, has slid to 140th in 2021.

Pakistan’s CPI score dropped from 28 in 2021 to 27 in 2022, placing it among the 10 countries with the most substantial drops in CPI scores, even though its position this year remained the same.

The report said that this year’s CPI revealed that 124 countries have stagnant corruption levels, while the number of countries in decline is increasing.

“This has the most serious consequences, as global peace is deteriorating and corruption is both a key cause and result of this.”

Denmark topped the index this year, with 90 points, followed by Finland and New Zealand with 87 points each. Somalia, Syria, and South Sudan are at the bottom of the chart, with 12, 13, and 13 points, respectively.

“Leaders can fight corruption and promote peace all at once. Governments must open up space to include the public in decision-making – from activists and business owners to marginalized communities and young people. In democratic societies, people can raise their voices to help root out corruption and demand a safer world for us all,” Daniel Eriksson said, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Transparency International.