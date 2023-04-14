Pakistan ranked among top countries in world for philanthropy: Governor Balighur Rehman

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan ranked among the list of top countries in the world for generous philanthropy and bounteous donations to alleviate the sufferings of poor strata of society and towards calamity victims for their early rehabilitation.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of “ Rabia Welfare Hospital” here on Thursday, he commended the services of Model Steel for building a state of the art hospital for providing free of cost specialized medical treatment to the poor under one umbrella.

He said private philanthropy was a growing source of funding for middle and low income countries – supporting public health, education, agriculture, gender equality or clean energy. He hoped the charity hospital would cater the medical needs to the people of the area. He called upon the tycoons and industrialists to come forward and establish public welfare projects especially in the field of health and education which he added, would pay dividends in future in the shape of better country in the comity of nations. He said, “The secret to living is giving”.

When you serve something greater than yourself, whether it was for your family, your local community or you, discovered a deeper purpose and created more meaning in your life. He said there was a strong culture of philanthropy in Pakistan – high net worth individuals who had chosen to donate financial resources to communities and causes that needed support.

He said tenets of Islam also mainly focused that the key to fulfillment lies in giving.

He said famous philanthropists make their impact in the world by giving back a portion of their monetary wealth. Even if you don’t have large pools of capital to deploy into nonprofits or other recipients, you can still give – your time, your energy, or whatever resources you have that you’d like to share, he said. In this way, everyone can become a philanthropist, he added.

Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman, Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House and MD Model

Steel Meher Kashif Younis said it was 4-storeyed 50 bedded hospital constructed at total cost of Rs 500 million with latest medical gadgets and equipment especially first ever open MRI in the city.

He said poor patients would continue get complete free treatment and medicines while others well-off could also avail at highly subsidized rates.

Asif Mahmood Jah, Federal Tax Ombudsman, Sohail Zia Butt former MNA, Omar Sohail Butt,

Shahid Nazir, Chairman Filter House, Mujahid Butt, Mian Jabbar Khalid, Amir Mian, Farhan Shahid and Ahmad Waqar were among the prominent guests on the occasion.