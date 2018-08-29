Pakistan Rangers organize medical camp

Pakistan Rangers organized a medical camp at Govt High School Chatianwala near Rangers Headquarters here on Tuesday.

Doctors of Rangers Punjab and students of Rehbar Medical and Dental College examined the patients and provided free medicines to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Wing Commander Lt Col Rizwan Amer said that provision of medical facilities to rural areas was their vision.

Lady doctor Dr Hajira said that women were suffering from different diseases due to malnutrition.

Later, toys, copies, bags and other gifts were distributed among children of rural areas.—APP

