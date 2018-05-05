Pakistan raises Kashmir human rights violations at UN

United Nations

Pakistan’s delegate Masood Anwar, addressing a session of Committee on Information, raised the issue of Kashmir alleging that human rights violations are taking place against the people of Kashmir.

“The world we live today is marred with conflict and strife while we maintain unity in fighting terrorism and extremism. Countering the narrative of this twisted ideologies is imperative,” Anwar said during a General Debate on Committee on Information.

He said the UN’s Department of Public Information (DPI) could play an important role in defusing tensions and promoting interfaith harmony.

“Human rights violations in particular are a matter of serious concern to the international community,” he said.

He urged DPI to highlight situations where “grave violations of human rights are taking place”, especially against the Rohingya, Kashmiris and Palestinians.—Agencies