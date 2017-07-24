A railway is an important mean of travelling in our country. Trains provide a comfortable journey at reasonable prices. To travel far off places, it is the only accessible transportation for public. Pakistan Railways flourished after partition in 1947 and with the passage of time more and more trains were launched reaching far fledged areas of the country. Moreover, it was an institution aiding economy of the country.

Unfortunately Zia’s military and subsequent governments completely neglected Pakistan Railways bringing it to precarious situation. Though situation has improved under Minister Saad Rafiq yet this is not enough to cater the needs of people. System must be made more reliable, as it is the only mode of transport for the general masses, as they cannot afford huge fares of buses or air travelling.

It is also an important factor for integration of all the four provinces. The government should take prompt action for betterment of this important institution.

KIRAN FATIMA

Islamabad.

