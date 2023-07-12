LAHORE – The Pakistan Railways management has decided to shift the railway network to solar energy to eliminate the economic burden of Pakistan Railways.

CEO Pakistan Railways Pakistan said on Wednesday that Railways has decided to restore Mohenjo Daro Express from July 20 on the instructions of Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

In a statement issued by Pakistan Railways on social media, it is said that Mohan Jo Daru Express will consist of 8 economy coaches, and the train will run through Dadu and Habib Kot.

CEO of Pakistan Railways says that in case of success of Mohan Jo Daro Express, Bolan Express will be restored, but running Khushal Khan Khattak Express is not yet commercially viable. CEO Pakistan Railways said that the railway network will be shifted to solar energy to eliminate economic burden.