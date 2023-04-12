Pakistan Railways to run five special trains on Eid-ul-Fitr

Pakistan Railways has announced the operation of five special trains to facilitate the travel needs of the public during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. These trains will operate from Karachi to Lahore and Karachi and Peshawar to various locations across the country, providing a comfortable and convenient mode of transportation for passengers.

The first of these special trains will leave Karachi for Peshawar Cantt on April 18, while the second will depart from Quetta to Rawalpindi on the same day. On April 19, the third special train will run from Karachi to Lahore, providing a convenient and affordable option for those travelling between the two cities.

The fourth train will be from Rawalpindi to Quetta on April 26, offering a comfortable journey for those who need to travel between these two cities during the Eid holidays. Finally, the fifth and last special train will run from Lahore to Karachi on April 27, enabling passengers to travel from Lahore to Karachi with ease and comfort.

Meanwhile according to the schedule issued on Wednesday, the first train will run between Karachi City to Peshawar Cantt via Bahawalpur, Multan, Faisalabad, Lalamusa and Rawalpindi. The train will leave Karachi on April 18 at 6:30 p.m and reach Peshawar Cantt at 3:00 am on April 20. The second Eid special trains will be operated between Quetta and Rawalpindi and it will leave Quetta at 10 a.m. on April 18 and will reach at its destination on April 19 at 4 p.m.

Likewise, the 3rd Eid special trains will leave Kara-chi Cantt for Lahore via Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal and Sahiwal on April 19 at 8:15 p.m and will reach here on April 20 at 4:55 p.m.