Pakistan Railways offer free travelling to senior citizens on Eid

Multan

Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced free-of-charge travelling to senior citizens, who are 65 or above, on the first two days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement issued here on Monday, a spokesperson for PR said that the decision had been made on the directives of Railways Minister Roshan Khurshhed Bharaucha.

He said that facility would be available in all classes of all trains on the first two days of Eid-ul-Fitr, adding that senior citizens could avail the advanced booking facility by showing their CNICs to reservation staff.

During travelling if any senior citizen could not produce the CNICs, he would be considered ticket-less passenger, the spokesperson concluded.

Pakistan Railways will be deploying armed police personals on all railway stations, trains and tracks across the country on Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure safety of passengers and visitors.

‘The policemen are also deployed in plain clothes for checking security and keeping an eye on suspicious persons,’ an official in Ministry of Railways told APP on Monday. He said the parking areas of the major Railway stations had been covered by using high-definition closed circuit television cameras (CCTV) apart from installing floodlights.

The official said that booths with imported computerized barriers had also been set up to ensure proper checking and to maintain records of all visitors including the driver, number plate and vehicle.

It was pertinent to mention here that Railways was operating five special trains on Eid to manage high flux of passengers.

According to the schedule, the first special Eid train will depart at 11 am from Karachi city on June 12 and it will pass through Khanewal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lala Musa, Malik Wal, Rawalpindi and Attock City. It will reach Peshawar Cant on the next day at 10pm.—APP