AGL50.1▲ 1.4 (0.03%)AIRLINK192▼ -0.46 (0.00%)BOP10.28▲ 0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY7.49▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.74▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DFML47.88▲ 0.2 (0.00%)DGKC107.8▲ 0.82 (0.01%)FCCL38.49▲ 0.39 (0.01%)FFL15.21▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)HUBC128.8▲ 0.72 (0.01%)HUMNL13.78▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.47▲ 0.03 (0.01%)KOSM6.27▲ 0.06 (0.01%)MLCF45.1▲ 0.48 (0.01%)NBP75.11▲ 4.59 (0.07%)OGDC202▼ -0.69 (0.00%)PAEL38.4▲ 0.45 (0.01%)PIBTL7.76▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL174.44▼ -0.61 (0.00%)PRL36.72▼ -0.62 (-0.02%)PTC23.19▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)SEARL104.8▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TELE8.34▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TOMCL33.5▼ -0.08 (0.00%)TPLP12▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TREET21.42▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TRG64.3▲ 0.32 (0.01%)UNITY30.6▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.62▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Pakistan Railways increases train fares from February 5

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways on Tuesday announced an increase in fares of all passenger trains after the federal government jacked up diesel prices for February 2025.

A notification issued by the railways authorities revealed that a five percent increase has been announced in train fares with effect from February 5, 2025.

It will applicable to all classes of all trains, including those which have been outsourced, the notification added.

Last week, the federal government announced an increase in the price of petrol by Rs1 per litre, fixing the new rate at Rs257.13 per litre for first fortnight of Feb 2025.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was revised up by Rs7 to Rs267.95 per litre.

The federal government is receiving Rs 60 per litre in wake of petroleum levy on petrol and high speed diesel whereas these are exempted from general sale tax (GST).

In the previous fortnightly review, the federal government had hiked the petrol price and diesel price by Rs3.47 and Rs2.61 per litre, respectively.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

ISPR releases new song ahead of Kashmir Solidarity Day

  • Featured, International

First Roza of Ramadan 2025 in Saudi Arabia – Here’s latest prediction

  • Pakistan, Top News

President Zardari leaves for China on key official visit today

  • Pakistan

China, Pakistan share common vision of peace, prosperity: Shiyuanqiang

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer