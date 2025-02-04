Pakistan Railways increases train fares from February 5

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways on Tuesday announced an increase in fares of all passenger trains after the federal government jacked up diesel prices for February 2025.

A notification issued by the railways authorities revealed that a five percent increase has been announced in train fares with effect from February 5, 2025.

It will applicable to all classes of all trains, including those which have been outsourced, the notification added.

Last week, the federal government announced an increase in the price of petrol by Rs1 per litre, fixing the new rate at Rs257.13 per litre for first fortnight of Feb 2025.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was revised up by Rs7 to Rs267.95 per litre.

The federal government is receiving Rs 60 per litre in wake of petroleum levy on petrol and high speed diesel whereas these are exempted from general sale tax (GST).

In the previous fortnightly review, the federal government had hiked the petrol price and diesel price by Rs3.47 and Rs2.61 per litre, respectively.