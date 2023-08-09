LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has enhanced insurance coverage for its passengers from Rs1.5 to Rs2.5 million.

Legal heirs of a passenger died during train mishap will be given Rs2.5 million.

In case of disability, the insurance coverage will be Rs0.3 million.

Pakistan Railways and State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan signed the agreement of revising the insurance amount in case of casualty and disability.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq participated in the agreement signing ceremony through video link.

Saad Rafiq directed PR high-ups to visit the houses of passengers died during Nawabshah train mishap for identifying legal heirs.

He directed delivering cheques at deceased houses. He also directed paying amount to the injured at their doorsteps.