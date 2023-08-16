LAHORE – With petroleum prices reaching all time high, Pakistan Railways has announced substantial increase in fares for all trains.

As per the PR officials, fares for all passenger trains have been increased by 10 per cent from August 17, 2023.

Fares will be rounded off, as per the earlier guidelines, for ensuring ease of transactions for passengers and ticketing staff.

The updated fare table, which details the changes, will be available on the Pakistan Railways website.

Travelers booking tickets will see the revised fares in the reservation systems.

All booking and reservation offices, as well as railway stations, have been directed to implement and communicate new fare structure to passengers.

The reason behind the fare increase has not been given by the Pakistan Railways. However, people believe that the main factor behind recent surge in fares is unprecedented increase in petroleum prices.