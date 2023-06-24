ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Railways has announced slashing fares by 33 percent on account of Eidul Adha in light of the huge influx of passengers at the Islamic festival.

Pakistanis can now visit their homes with greater ease and affordability with a reduction of 33 percent in fares as the government aimed to pass relief to passengers.

As per the announcement, the fare reduction will apply to all classes, including economy class, business class, and parlor car class. Furthermore, people traveling in AC standard and AC sleepers can also avail of these massive discounts.

Railways announced operating three special trains on the Feast of Sacrifice. The first Eid special train will run from Quetta to Peshawar on July 26 (Monday).

Earlier this week, the Pakistani government extended the two-day holiday, it had announced on the occasion of Eidul Azha by a day. Days after announcing two holidays on the Feast of Sacrifice, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government has decided to extend holidays from June 28 (Wednesday).