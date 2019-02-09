Pakistan Railways is very important department. It’s backbone of Pakistan’s economy. But there are many discrepancies in railway system. I had experienced many challenges while travelling in train. Recently, I travelled in Karachi Express from Karachi to Lahore. I found high fares than the past. When I entered my coach, there were no curtains, no proper charging points and very dirty bathrooms. So I thought to write something on this topic. Here are some steps which, if taken, can bring improvement to the Pakistan Railway.

First step is the better access. At all stations there should be foot over bridges, Escalators and elevators to improve quality of stations and easy access to travellers. There should be balance between train and platform steps. At our railway stations platform is down and footsteps of rail are high. They should be balanced like metro stations. The second step is clean and green environment. Most of our stations are not clean and green; there should be a proper management for cleaning platforms and stations. Now we need to purchase engines which consume CNG and solar energy. Our all-weather friend – China – has started a solar energy railway track. Government needs to improve cargo system through railway. Because if cargo system is improved, there will be no much need of big containers, trailers and oil tankers.

This step will stop the air pollution and also accidents on road. It will increase the life of humans and roads. The third step is to introduce working stations in rail for railway officials. With this step monitoring of workers will be more effective.

MANSOOR AHMED JAMALI

Islamabad

