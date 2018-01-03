Pakistan Railway seeks KMC help for garbage removal

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said cleaning of area around railway track from Cantt Station to Landhi and establishment of green belt will be done in coordination with Pakistan Railway so that passengers entering Karachi gets good impression of the city.

Garbage lifting and removal was being performed in all districts of Karachi which would help making better sanitation condition around the railway track. All possible cooperation will also be provided in the removal of illegal encroachments on railway land.

He expressed these views while talking to the Divisional Superintendent of Pakistan Railway Aijaz Ahmed Buriro who met with Mayor Karachi in his office on Tuesday.

Mr. Buriro said the local population on either side of track has been utilizing Railway track as garbage dumping site, which on one hand give very ugly look and on the other hand is health hazardous for the citizens of this major city.

He said although entire Railway track and adjoining space on either side of track from Karachi Cantt to Landhi is being used for dumping of garbage. However the locations which need immediate attention are Karachi Cantt- Departure Station yard, Drigh Road – Malir City Station and surroundings of Landhi Station.

Mayor Karachi on this directed concerned officer to carry out complete survey of the areas pinpointed by the divisional superintendent of Pakistan Railway with his coordination and take the necessary steps to bring improvement in the situation.

He said the railway line specially the track which is used for arrival of inter-city trains in Karachi must be made beautiful and green so that people who come to the city gets a refreshing feel.

He also directed the officers to motivate the local population to refrain from dumping their garbage on the railway track and instead use dumping sites for garbage so that municipal staff could collect it and dispatch to landfill sites.—NNI

