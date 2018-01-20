Pakistan qualify for U-19 World Cup quarterfinals

Whangarei

Pakistan sealed their place in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup quarterfinals by beating Sri Lanka after a thrilling encounter at Whangarei on Friday.

Pakistan restricted Sri Lanka to 188 after skipper Hassan Khan won the toss and opted to bowl. Opening bowlers Arshad Iqbal and Musa had Sri Lanka in trouble early on.

Suleman Shafqat stood out with three wickets, while the previous fixture’s man-of-the-match Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed crucial two wickets.

A sure-footed half-century from Ali Zaryab (59), and a 45-ball unbeaten 24 from Hassan Khan carried Pakistan across the line with three wickets in hand. The team chased down the target in 43.3 overs, ending at 190/7. Ali Zaryab was named man-of-the-match.—AFP