Pakistan, Qatar to undertake joint ventures, exchange experties

Ambassador of Qatar Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri, Wednesday, called on Federal Minister for Defence Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain and invited him on behalf of the Qatari Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid Al Attiyah to attend Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition & Conference (DIMDEX-18) being held on March 12-14, 2018.

The minister expressed thanks to the Qatari Ambassador for the invitation. He also expressed gratefulness to H.E Minister for State for Defence Affairs DR. Khalid Al Attiyah and reciprocated the friendly gesture by extending invitation to the Qatari leadership to attend IDEAS-2018 to be held in Karachi in November 2018.

The two sides discussed importance of joint ventures and exchange of expertise between the two Countries. Rana Tanveer highlighted the importance of Pakistan-Qatar brotherly relations. He said that Pakistan values its relation with Qatar and desire to further strengthen the relation between both the Countries.

Rana Tanveer Hussain briefed the Qatari ambassador about salient of JF-17 thunder aircraft. He said that it is an advanced, all weather, multirole, fighter aircraft with an excellent air-to-air, and air-to-ground combat capabilities.

The minister for Defence production also briefed the dignitary about the defence industries and the state-of-the-art defence products. He said that Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) has the expertise and skill to establish production facilities for infantry weapons, small arms and ammunition while security products manufactured by the Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) that can also be beneficial for Qatar’s defence forces. Both sides expressed the desire to expand defence industrial cooperation. The importance of joint ventures and exchange of expertise between the two countries also came under discussion. Federal Minister conveyed best wishes for the honorable guest, his family and people of Qatar. He extended an invitation for Qatari leadership to attend IDEAS-2018 to be held in November 2018.