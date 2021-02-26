Pakistan, Qatar ink ‘historic’ ten-year LNG deal

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Qatar Friday signed a ten-year LNG agreement during a ceremony held in the federal capital to overcome gas shortage in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing ceremony while Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Babar were also present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, Qatar will provide three million tons of LNG to Pakistan for ten years.

Speaking on the occasion, Qatari Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi termed the LNG agreement a historic one for both the countries.

He expressed the confidence that this will lead to promotion of cooperation between the two countries, according to Radio Pakistan.

Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said the accord will help Pakistan to meet the requirements.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking on another event said that the LNG deal will help Pakistan save $300 million annually.