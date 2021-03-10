Pakistan puts new COVID-19 restrictions amid 43 fresh deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities have reported 43 fresh deaths and 1,786 new cases of COVID-19 across the country over the last twenty-four hours.

According to the latest statistics, 565,216 people have so far recovered from the disease.

Pakistan: Daily update on #coronavirus cases •39,425 tests conducted in the last 24 hours

•1,786 people tested #COVID19 positive

•Positivity Ratio is 4.5%

•Number of deaths is 43 pic.twitter.com/wsd1K9JXMy — Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) March 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has put restrictions in public and private sectors as well as the educational institutions amid fears of COVID-19.

Addressing a joint press conference, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Dr. Faisal Sultan and Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said that 50 per cent attendance would be ensured in all state institutions in big cities.

Faisal Sultan declared the wearing of masks a mandatory and extended ban on cinemas and restaurants till further orders in April 2021.

The situation in Gilgit Baltistan was stable but some regions in Punjab and Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa was affected by the virus, he added.

Also today, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced summer vacation in all educational institutions including Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot.

“There will be summer vacations from March 15 to March 28,” said Shafqat Mahmood, adding that all educational institutions including all schools, colleges, and universities will remain close.

He stated that O and A level exams would go as per their schedule. The exams of 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th examinations would also be held in May and June 2021.