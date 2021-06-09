Pakistan: PSL 2021 to resume today

Fans in Pakistan and cricket fans across the world need not wait any longer as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021’s final matches will begin today (Wednesday).

For Pakistan cricket fans, there was plenty of concern as the league seemed to be affected by the pandemic, visa and aircraft delays, and other concerns.

All of that will be forgotten tonight when Islamabad United, the two-time PSL winners, faces the Peshawar Zalmi in a high-octane match.

The match will begin at 9:00 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

Salman Naseer, the PCB’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) said that the Pakistan Cricket Board has arranged “spectacular arrangements” for league fans throughout the world.

“We faced a few difficulties in the beginning but the PSL will succeed at the end of the day,” he said. “The weather is a great challenge, which is why we have changed match timings,” added the PCB COO.

Naseer said that the PSL has evolved into a “global brand,” and that despite the hurdles and limitations, worldwide pundits wanted to attend the thrilling matches in Abu Dhabi.

Due to a variety of factors, several international players have decided to forgo the Abu Dhabi leg. Mini draughts were used to choose the replacements. Minor rule changes were also implemented, with each team being required to have a minimum of two foreign players and a maximum of four in the playing XI.

Usman Khawaja, Brandon King, and Umar Amin were brought in to replace Phil Salt, Lewis Gregory, Alex Hales, and Janneman Malan.

For the Abu Dhabi leg, they brought in Sri Lanka’s Seekkuge Prasanna, Joe Burns, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Callum Ferguson, James Faulkner, and world-class leggie Rashid Khan, who were not available for the Lahore Qalandars.

After four matches, both teams are locked on six points, and it remains to be seen how they will deal with Abu Dhabi’s heat and dew factor.

