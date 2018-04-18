Pakistan provides investment friendly environment for foreign investors: Zamindar

BOI Chairman speaks at Toronto Webinar

Observer Report

Islamabad/Toronto

As part of its mandate to project Pakistan’s image and its trade and investment potential, the Consulate General of Pakistan Toronto arranged a webinar titled ‘Investment opportunities in Pakistan’ held recently at the Pakistan House.

The Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment Mr. Naeem Zamindar made a live skype presentation to the participants.

The webinar was attended by prominent and reputed Canadian businesses including President & CEO of Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC), Vice President of OCC, CEO of JCM Power, Chairman of Robson Capital, Chairman of Morgan Solar, Partner Stikeman Elliot, Director MIDAS Safety, Chairman of CMI Group and representatives of Gravitas Financial and Polaris Capital Power.

In his presentation, the Minister of State said, “Pakistan has made progressive strides recently for improvement of ease of doing business and created a favorable environment to attract investment. Pakistan’s large population and geo-strategic location makes it an ideal investment destination.”

Referring to marked improvement in ratings for Pakistan in the recent international surveys and reports, the Minister said that appropriate mechanisms were in place in Pakistan for protection and high return on investments.

On ease of doing business, the participants were informed that the government has established a single window facility for setting up of a company.

There is 100% repatriation allowed on remittances of royalty, technical and franchise fee, profits, dividends, capital and capital gains. Moreover, utilities and land connectivity are ensured by law and there is one time duty exemption on import of plant and machinery.

Earlier, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Consul-General for Pakistan while welcoming the participants, said “It is the right time and the right place for doing business in Pakistan, we are on a vertical curve, our ratings are positive, innovation and technology are the focus, widespread infra-structure developments in place and a thriving economy is a strong indicator.”