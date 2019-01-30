Pakistan proves its peace credentials

FOR the first time in many years, some forward movements have been witnessed towards peaceful resolution of the longstanding Afghan conflict that augurs well not just for the war-torn country but also its neighbours, region and beyond. And one thing is crystal clear that the credit for progress in peace talks mainly goes to Pakistan that delivered on its commitment of facilitating the process by bringing Afghan Taliban on negotiating table.

Following latest round of direct talks between the United States and Taliban at Doha, optimism is being expressed that the Afghan end game is now in sight at last. There are credible reports of a broader understanding between the two sides on crucial points and if there happens nothing odd like what we saw after Murree talks, the success of the peace process is imminent. The United States, Afghanistan and some other countries have been urging Pakistan to play its role to help resolve the problem and Islamabad demonstrated its sincerity in this respect by not only convincing Taliban for direct talks but also persuading them to drop pre-conditions. Pakistan Army leadership especially Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa played a key role in ensuring that the dialogue goes well and leads to some result-oriented outcome. By doing so, Pakistan Army has effectively rebutted the propaganda campaign by some circles that it was not interested in bringing the turmoil to an end. As has been pointed out by Army spokesman Major-General Asif Ghafoor turmoil in Afghanistan was not in the interest of Pakistan. Pakistan Army has waged a successful war against militants and terrorists, many of whom are now enjoying sanctuaries in Afghanistan and a stable Afghanistan with full control over its territories would obviously not want its soil to be used against a friend like Pakistan. Pakistan is also pursuing several mega inter-regional developmental projects and energy corridors the fate of which directly hinges on peace, security and stability in Afghanistan. Though Pakistan is acting as a facilitator but being neighbour of Afghanistan that bore the brunt of instability in that country, Pakistan needs to exercise extreme caution to ensure that its core interests are taken care of in the final settlement of the conflict. These should include, among other things, firm guarantees that Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan neither by Pakistani Taliban nor Indian agents; undue role of India in post-conflict Afghanistan and a time-bound schedule for total repatriation of Afghan refugees.

Share on: WhatsApp