Pakistan protests India on targeting of civilians on LOC

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

As the people of Pakistan marked Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday, the Foreign Office (FO) summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh to protest the recent unprovoked ceasefire violations by India from across the Line of Control at Nezapir, Nikial and Karela sectors that resulted in the martyrdom of two civilians while injuries to seven others.

FO Director General Dr Muhammad Faisal summoned Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on February 4.

According to the FO, Indian forces committed more than 190 ceasefire violations since the start of 2018, killing 13 civilians and injuring 65 others through the use of heavy mortars and automatic weapons.

Indian border forces violated the ceasefire 1,970 times in 2017, the FO statement said, adding that the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is “deplorable and contrary to human dignity”.

“The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation” The spokesman said, Pakistan once again urged India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement, investigate incidents of ceasefire violations and allow the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) “to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions”.

Ceasefire violations are a frequent feature along the LoC and Working Boundary Jammu and Kashmir despite agreement of Pakistan Rangers and India’s Border Security Forces in November 2017 that the “spirit” of the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement must be revived to protect innocent lives.

On February 1, eight persons, four of them women, were injured in intense Indian shelling in Khuiratta sector of Kotli district. On January 30, two women were injured in Goi sector of Kotli district.