Pakistan produces corona vaccine with China’s help

Positivity ratio declines in Punjab

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan has successfully manufactured the Covid-19 vaccine locally under the supervision of a Chinese team.

Reportedly, the Pakistani pharma experts under the supervision of Chinese specialists succeeded in manufacturing Covid-19 single dose CanSino vaccine on Sunday.

According to sources, Pakistan has manufactured 100,024 doses of CanSino in the first phase. The vaccine was produced in the National Institute of Health.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination has said that the first batch of China’s single-dose CanSino Covid-19 vaccine would be available for administration to the citizens by the end of this month after thorough rigorous quality control checks.

The Chinese team provided help to Pakistani experts in the production of vaccines for which the raw material was provided by the Chinese company CanSino. The raw material for the production of the second consignment would reach Pakistan soon.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s coronavirus cases have surpassed the grim milestone of 900,000 after 3,084 new infections emerged during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre revealed on Sunday.

As per the details on the official portal, 74 more people succumbed to the virus, pushing the national tally to 20,251.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan stood at 4.46% with 62,620 active cases across the country.

In Punjab, the total number of Covid-19 patients is 333,057 and 9,739 people have died so far due to the virus while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 24,413 and the death toll has reached 270.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 129,013 virus patients, with 3,900 deaths, while in Azad Kashmir, 18,651 people have been infected with the virus and 526 people have died.

The National Command and Operation Centre has directed provinces to refrain from reopening educational institutions in districts with high coronavirus-19 infection rates.

Meanwhile, the positivity ratio in the country’s largest province, Punjab, has gone down by a large margin, according to a report released by the Punjab Health Department on Sunday. The positivity rate has come down to 3.13% in Punjab overall, whereas, in Lahore, the rate has reduced to 2.42%.